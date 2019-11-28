The Garmin Black Friday Sale will keep your body in check for cheaper – save BIG on top Garmin watches

It's Thursday, a day before Black Friday (Grey Thursday?) and it can only mean one thing: the real Black Friday deals are here, at last. Garmin waited until last second to unveil their discounted smartwatch range, but it did worth the wait. You can save up to £130 on selected watches and go crazy with these Garmin Black Friday deals.

• Shop the Garmin Black Friday deals and save big on the Garmin Forerunner, Garmin Instinct, Garmin Fenix 5 series and more

We love Garmin running watches and multi-sport smartwatches here at T3 because they not only look great but they also deliver on performance, too. Their accuracy is second to none, let it be the HR sensor or the GPS unit, no wonder you'll find a Garmin on any serious sportsman's wrist.

This Black Friday, the Garmin Fenix 5 range has received the biggest price cut: the Fenix 5X Plus is now £70 cheaper, the Fenix 5X is £120 cheaper and Fenix 5 Plus is a staggering £130 cheaper than usual.

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus multisport smartwatch | Black Friday price £469.99 | Was £599.99 | Save £130 (22%) on Garmin

With the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus, you get up to 12 days of battery life, a sharp 1.2-inch screen and a sturdy case that is also water rated to 10 ATM. The Garmin Fenix series uses GPS+GLONASS+GALILEO position tracking and picks up GPS signal in seconds. The heart rate sensor is very accurate, especially considering that it's wrist based. Save big this Black Friday on this multisport smartwatch!View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music running smartwatch | Black Friday price £269.99 | Was £299.99 | Save £30 (10%) on Garmin

Garmin's mid-range GPS running smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 245, uses the latest HR sensor technology the market leading company has to offer, as well as having integrated memory to store music, making it perfect for those smartphone-free running sessions. Battery life is also excellent, up to seven days in smartwatch mode, take that, Apple Watch!View Deal

Garmin Instinct Adventure Smartwatch | Black Friday price £199.99 | Was £269.99 | Save £70 (26%) on Garmin

Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the Garmin Instinct is built for the Great Outdoors, for explorers who aren't afraid to get muddy and get their hands dirty when out in the wild. The integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) will get you where you want to be and back in one piece.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Fitness Tracker | Black Friday price £199.99 | Was £219.99 | Save £20 (9%) on Garmin

Sporting a 1.2" touchscreen and weighing only 43 grams, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 will effectively help you track both your workouts and daily activities. It has a decent battery, too: on average, it will last up to 7 days but on smartwatch mode, it can go a week between charges.View Deal

Garmin Vivomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch | Black Friday price £139.99 | Was £169.99 | Save £30 (18%) on Garmin

Don't like the look of modern fitness watches but wouldn't mind the smart functionality? The Garmin Vivomove Hr is for you then. The hybrid display subtly shows you all the smart notifications and metrics and no one in the office will know that you are not actually wearing just a handsome looking watch.View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web