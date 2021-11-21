The Fire HD 10 Tablet is just £89 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

The Amazon Black Friday sale has officially started and there are amazing deals on offer this year, including top offers on Amazon devices. Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Kindles, Fire TV Sticks and Fire HD Tablets are all up to half price off, helping you save big money on smart tech from Amazon.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet is the newest generation of Fire tablets and is 44% off in the Amazon Black Friday deals , saving you £70. Whether you’re looking for easier internet browsing or want to watch movies wherever you are, the Fire HD 10 tablet is a great device to help you stay connected and enjoy your favourite apps.

To shop the Fire HD 10 tablet or to check out more discounted Fire HD Tablet generations, click the link above. If you want to know more about the Fire HD 10 Tablet, keep reading.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was £159.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 tablet runs on a powerful octa-core processor that’s fast, responsive and has up to 12-hours of battery life. The Fire HD 10 Tablet is available in multiple colours, including black, denim, lavender and olive.

Why you should buy the Fire HD 10 Tablet

The perfect mix between a phone and a laptop, tablets are innovative pieces of technology that can be used for work or play. If you’re looking for something to improve your graphic design skills or you just want an easier way to watch TV shows on the go, the Fire HD 10 Tablet is a sharp and stylish option.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet has 50% more RAM than its previous generation and you can choose between 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. The 10.1” screen has a bright and vivid display so you can watch your favourite apps, including Netflix and BBC iPlayer. You can also browse social media like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok and can make video calls using Alexa and Zoom.

At just £89.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, now is the best time to shop for a Fire HD Tablet for yourself or for someone else as a Christmas present.