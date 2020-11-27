The best Xiaomi Mi M365 Electric Scooter Black Friday deals of the day

By now it seems like you can't go anywhere without seeing someone whizzing around on an electric scooter, often without a care in the world. A scooter craze has taken over the UK, US, and elsewhere and with good reason: electric scooters are quick, reliable, and pretty fun to ride, none more so than Xiaomi's M365, which happens to have some great Black Friday deals on offer.
The M365 is, without a doubt, the UK's most popular electric scooter and it's easy to see why. A top speed of 15.5mph means you can zip around in no time and a range of 18.6 miles gives you the freedom to explore. Plus, it only takes five hours to fully charge, meaning you'll be back on the
road pavement in no time.
On top of that, the M365 has air-filled tires for extra comfort when riding, front and back LED lights, and a quick-folding transportation system, perfect for when you arrive at your destination. The M365 only weighs around 12.5kg, meaning you can pick it up and carry it around.
There's a reason the M365 won the T3 Award for Best Electric Scooter – it's really, really good.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie