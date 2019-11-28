The Xbox Wireless Controller has been designed to offer you the best play experience while remaining comfortable and stylish. You have the freedom to customise button mapping, plug in headsets, or wirelessly connect the controller to Windows 10 PCs or tablets.
With an even longer wireless range, there’s no reason for your controller to cut out halfway through a gaming session, and with a soft, textured grip, there’s no risk of it starting to feel uncomfortable in your hands.
Compatible with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, the Xbox Controller is a reliable option across the board, and certainly one to think about if you’re looking to invest in a spare controller to take round your mates’ house.
If you’re looking for more from your Xbox controller, take a look at the newly released Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It’s got some serious business over the standard Xbox wireless controller and for that reason it’s certainly worth investing in one while its on offer this Black Friday.
The best Xbox Wireless Controller Black Friday deals
The Xbox Wireless Controller is the go-to for gamers looking for a comfortable, ergonomic gaming experience. Now grab it while it’s on offer with these Xbox Wireless Controller Black Friday deals.
The best Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Black Friday deals
Optimised for performance, and with limitless customisation, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is for serious gamers.
Thinking about upgrading to the Xbox One X? Check out our Xbox One X deals page and grab one for less this Black Friday.
