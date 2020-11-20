The best Xbox One X Black Friday deals

If you've been patiently waiting to buy a new gadget, piece of clothing, gaming console, laptop, set of headphones or whatever else, the time has come: Black Friday 2020 is here and that means big deals on pretty much everything. One good exampl of this is Microsoft's Xbox One X, which in the wake of the Xbox Series X release is now retailing for some incredibly low price points.

The Xbox One X is, despite the new flagship, an incredibly powerful console that does pretty much everything that most gamers desire, including full 4K gaming and enhancements for older games. For example, this year's number one game, Cyberpunk 2077 runs great on Xbox One X. Pair this with Microsoft's roster of exclusives, too, and the X is a system that delivers excellent gaming value.

If you don't mind skipping the newest generation hardware – which, let's be honest, is most of us – then there are some incredible deals to be had on the Xbox One X right now, with multiple retailers offering deep discounts for Black Friday.

It's worth looking at the bundle deals, many of which offer fantastic games alongside the One X for far less than they would cost on their own. For example, an Xbox One X with Cyberpunk 2077 is an absolute steal right now.

