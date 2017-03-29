The best watches of Baselworld 2017: guaranteed no Android Wear

Previous Next 1/12

Omega Seamaster 300 1957

We're cheating here, as this is just about the most classic bloke's watch there is, returned to its original 1957 form. Result: none more classic.

As used by James Bond, sometimes (he's worn a variety of Omegas in his most recent, Dan Craig incarnation), the Seamaster 300 is water resistant to 300m, obviously.

However, this one is a replication, as far as possible of the 60-year-old original, which had the reference number CK2913. That is reflected in the finish and the layout of the dial.

Admittedly, the movement is much improved, and the luminescent paint will no longer give you cancer, but those are deviations from the original that we can live with, to be honest.

Look at the most recent special edition of the Seamaster 300 and see what differences you can spot.