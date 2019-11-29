The general consensus among audiophiles is that Skullcandy are a decent headphone brand: you won't get the same sound quality that you'd get from the likes of Sennheiser or Sony, but you also won't pay the same price.

Especially not right now, thanks to these Skullcandy headphone Black Friday deals.

Last year we saw deals on models such as the Crusher Wireless, the Hesh 3 and the Venue Active Noise Cancelling Wireless headphones. On this page you'll find the best Skullcandy headphone Black Friday deals this year.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Black Friday deals

The Skullcandy Hesh 3 wireless headphones are Bluetooth enabled, over-ear headphones. They're pretty smart too, thanks to voice control. You can take calls, change tracks, and adjust volume with the built-in microphone.

What's more, rapid charge will give you 90 minutes of listening from just five minutes of charging, and a full charge takes just one hour, and full-charge battery life is 22 hours. Should you need to use them for more than 22 hours, they can still be used wired: a back-up AUX lead is included.

In terms of fit and design, they're designed for all day comfort: the pivoting arms mean you can adjust the fit of the earphones, and the memory foam ear cushions mean you can listen all day in comfort.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Black Friday deals

The Skullcandy Crusher wireless headphones are also Bluetooth-enabled, over-ear headphones that come with a built in microphone for answering and ending calls and changing songs on the go.

Similarly to the Hesh 3, the noise-isolating memory foam ear cushions cancel out surrounding noise, meaning all your attention is on the music playing from the custom-tuned audio drivers. The Crushers feature dual driver immersion, which means the headphones have two full range 40mm audio drivers, and two additional subwoofer drivers that work together to deliver immersive sound and powerful bass.

The Crusher have a longer battery life than the Hesh 3: up to 40 hours with a full charge of 2.5 hours, and just 10 of charging will give you three hours of wireless listening.

Skullcandy Venue Noise Cancelling Black Friday deals

The Skullcandy Venue headphones are another pair of Bluetooth-enabled, over-ear, noise cancelling headphones.

With these headphones feature active noise-cancelling, which means you can choose between being fully immersed in your music thanks to memory foam ear pads and noise-cancelling seal, or hearing the world around you in when you turn on monitor mode. This can be useful if you're listening to music while out and about, and still want to be aware of what's happening around you.

At 24 hours, the Venue's battery life is a little longer than the Hesh 3, but less than the Crusher's.

Like the Hesh 3 and the Crusher, the Venue headphones feature a built-in microphone to allow you to check battery life, adjust volume, change tracks on the go.

Skullcandy Grind Black Friday deals

If you're not looking for wireless over-ear headphones, consider the Skullcandy Grind. They are much simpler, and therefore cheaper, than any of the wireless Skullcandy headphones, but still feature high-quality audio and foam ear pads for comfort.

The Grind over-ear headphones also feature Skullcandy's TapTech technology. There is a single button above the headphone cable port that you can use to activate the mic and control playback. A series of taps can play and pause your music, as well as skip tracks back or forward. It's a bit fiddly, but is handy once you've got the steps down.

Skullcandy Ink'd 2.0 Black Friday deals

The Skullcandy Ink'd are wired in-ear headphones designed for a lightweight, ergonomic fit. They come with three sizes of silicone gel covers to help the buds fit your ears as snugly as possible.

In terms of sound quality, Skullcandy describes the sound produced by the Ink'd headphones as "attacking, powerful bass; warm, natural vocals; and precision highs". This is delivered through 11mm power drivers (compared to 40mm on the Crushers - which isn't bad at all considering the size difference).

There are more than twenty colour options, giving you plenty of choice this Black Friday.

