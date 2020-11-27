The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Black Friday deals of the day

Black Friday deals are finally here, bringing with them discounts on everything from tech to fitness to toys to fashion. You name it, there's a high change a good deal will arrive. Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a good example, a fantastic sporty smartwatch with some great deals to be had.

Samsung has been plugging away at its line of smartwatches for a while now, switching from Google's Wear OS to its own Tizen OS in the process and refining the look and feel of some of the Apple Watch's greatest competitors.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is designed explicitly for sports, keeping track of your activity throughout the day and coming with loads of sports-focused tools, like automatic workout detection and workout modes.

If you have a Samsung smartphone, getting a Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a really smart choice: everything will sync seamlessly across the devices and there's loads of different watch faces and straps to complement the style of Galaxy device you have.

