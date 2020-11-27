The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Black Friday deals of the day

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches not called Apple Watch that money can buy, with a handsome design and tonnes of great features to make your life that bit easier. Plus, there are some fantastic Black Friday deals to be had over the next few days.

Unlike other non-Apple Watch smartwatches, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 doesn't run Android. Instead, the company has elected to create its own operating system, called Tizen, that powers the watch. You still get support for Android and iOS device, of course, and access to apps, notifications, activity tracking, and everything else.

The main reason people want a smartwatch is simple: helping them manage their activity and their day. The Watch 3 includes activity and sleep tracking as well as fall detection and the ability to manage notifications and even reply to messages. If you have a Samsung smartphone, all of this happens incredibly naturally and easily.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is fantastic for Samsung smartphone owners but also everyone else too, offering a stylish smartwatch that competes directly with Apple's Watch.

