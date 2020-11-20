The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a fantastic smartwatch with some even better Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Black Friday deals 2020
(Image credit: Samsung)

By

It's back and better than ever: retailers everywhere are rolling out their Black Friday deals, bringing discounts on the latest and greatest tech, gadgets, toys, fitness, fashion, and everything else besides. One device on the price chopping block is Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, a great Apple Watch alternative.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is, as the name suggests, the latest in Samsung's smartwatch forays that pair attractive hardware – including an appealing round display – with advanced fitness and sports tracking features alongside deep compatibility with Samsung's smartphones.

If you own a Galaxy smartphone and fancy giving a smartwatch a whirl, then there isn't really a better option. Samsung has even developed its own smartwatch operating system, called Tizen, that can integrate deeply with Samsung's Galaxy line.

The Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, perfect for all wrist sizes, and multiple stylish colour options. Bands are interchangeable and feature a variety of styles. If you want a solid alternative to Apple Watch, look no further.

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.