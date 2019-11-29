 The best Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deals 

When it comes to doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell is at the top of its game. Bought by Amazon back in February 2018, the device has had some major money pumped into it, making these Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deals well worth a look at.

Needless to say, the Ring Video Doorbell isn’t like any other doorbell. In fact, your visitor doesn’t even need to press the doorbell for you to know that they’re at the door. This is all due to the clever motion detector, which sends you a notification as someone approaches.

Once you’ve received the notification, you can choose to have a video call with your visitor, which means they no longer need to call you in a panic if you don’t happen to be in. You could even ask the delivery person to leave your parcel on the doorstep if you’re too busy to come to the door.

Of course, there’s a bunch of settings to help you set up the doorbell as you wish. You can choose the level of sensitivity of the motion sensor, or choose not to have it on at all. You can also hook it up to your WiFi, allowing you to control your doorbell through an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant device.

There are two Ring Video Doorbells to choose from — the first version, and the second version. The second version offers higher quality video recording, a more advanced motion detector, plus improved night vision.

The Ring Video Doorbell is ideal for anyone looking to up the security on their home. You can even set it up so it records video footage. It’s certainly not the cheapest doorbell going, so make sure you purchase it while it’s on offer with these Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday deals.

With HD video recording, an enhanced motion detector, better night vision, and a longer battery life, it's worth considering the latest Ring Video Doorbell over its predecessor.

