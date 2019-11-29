Having just released three additional Stick Up cameras, there are now four models to choose from. Whether you’re after wired, battery powered, or solar powered, we’re pretty sure Ring has a Stick Up camera for you, so make sure you check out these best Ring Camera Black Friday deals.

The Ring Stick Up camera range offers fantastic versatility and reliability. You can place it indoors or outdoors, mount it, or simply place it on a flat surface. You can choose from battery powered, wired, or solar powered, depending on your needs, and you can choose between black or white exteriors.

So what else does the Stick Up camera range offer? Thanks to its WiFi connectivity, it can be controlled super-easily via the Ring app. You’ll be able to see all of your Stick Up cameras at once and go to ‘live-view’ to check out what’s happening at home when you’re out and about.

All of the footage is recorded in full HD, and each camera can be triggered by motion sensor, notifying you of any movement with its vicinity.

With a Ring subscription, you can save your videos for up to 30 days, and if anything important has been caught on camera, you can download the video from the app onto your device.

The best Ring Stick Up Camera Black Friday deals

The Ring Stick Up Camera range is ideal for those looking for a high-tech, yet cost-effective security system. So check out the best Stick Up Camera Black Friday deals below for even better value for money.

