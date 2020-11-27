The best PS5 TV Black Friday deals – save big on TVs ready for next-gen

If you've been lucky enough to pick up a PS5 or Xbox Series X so far, then the really tempting Black Friday deals for you will probably be on a TV that really makes the most of it, with support for 4K at 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate and low-latency gaming.

Well, you're in luck, because some of the best gaming TVs are among the top Black Friday TV deals, meaning you can get a TV that really makes the most of your console for less!

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X support 4K at 120fps output (in games that offer it), and all of the TVs are capable of displaying that. Variable Refresh Rate is a feature currently on the Xbox Series X (and coming to the PS5) that matches the framerate of the TV to the console, avoiding screen tearing and making sure that you get perfect visuals at all times.

And every TV here has a really low-lag gaming mode too, naturally, so you see the responses to your button presses as quickly as possible.

We've chosen sets for both the UK and US.

US PS5-ready TV deals

Top TV deal! Sony XBR-65X900H 65-inch 4K TV | Was: $1,399 | Now: $999 | Savings: $400

This is an incredible TV for this price at this size! This TV is one step below Sony's flagship 4K LED TVs, but is priced like a mid-range set – you get cutting-edge processing for upscaling HD to 4K, unmatched handling of motion, support for next-gen gaming features (4K 120Hz now, VRR and ALLM coming soon), and truly fantastic image quality for this price. If you want a well-sized TV that's top-tier for both gaming and movies, for a really reasonable price, this is it. Also available in a giant 75-inch model for just $1,599.View Deal

Samsung QN55Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Savings: $200

This is the cheapest TV that's ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with support for 4K at 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rates (plus an ultra-fast gaming mode)! Beyond that, it's a really good set generally, giving you the rich colors of QLED along with excellent processing, and a really easy to use smart TV system.View Deal

LG OLED65CX 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $2,499 |Now: $1,899 | Savings: $600

The LG CX is pretty much the most popular OLED TV, and for good reason: image quality is fantastic, processing is top tier, the smart TV system is excellent, and it's future-proofed with next-gen gaming features (including 4K at 120Hz and VRR) on every HDMI port.View Deal

UK PS5-ready TV deals

Top TV deal! LG OLED55CX6LA 55" Smart 4K HDR OLED TV | Was: £1599 | Now: £1299 | Saving: £300 at Currys

The astonishingly good LG CX, which not only got a maximum 5-star review from T3 on test but also won the Best Gaming TV prize at the T3 Awards 2020, is currently reduced by £300 at Currys. This OLED panel just drips with premium and comes with some awesome smart TV and gaming features. We think it is one of the absolute finest TVs on offer today, and this Black Friday price point is not to be missed.View Deal

Samsung Q80T 55-inch QLED TV | Now £899 | Was £1,099 | Save £200 at Currys

As we confirmed in our Samsung Q80T review, this is an exceptional 4K TV for gaming with much-coveted HDMI 2.1 features to make it PS5-ready. 120fps at 4K and VRR are here and ready to bring games to life with Samsung's excellent proprietary QLED technology. Great brightness and fantastic upscaling seal the deal to make this a worthy futureproof investment. View Deal

Sony KD-75XH9005 75-inch 4K TV | Was £1,799 | Now £1,599 | Save £200 at John Lewis

Our Sony XH90 review called this 75-inch set the best-value big-screen TV on the market, and that was at full price. It's not only a brilliant performer for movies – thanks to its full array backlight, Dolby Vision HDR support and Sony's top-notch processing – but is also the best huge option for gaming, thanks to 120Hz support (with VRR coming in an update soon).View Deal

Samsung QE65Q70T 65-inch QLED 4K TV | Was £1,199 | Now £999 | Save £200 at John Lewis

This TV doesn't offer quite as strong image quality as the Sony, but it's pretty much the best 65-inch set you'll get for under £1,000, using Samsung's QLED TV for rich HDR colours. It supports 120Hz, VRR and ALLM all out of the box, too.View Deal

