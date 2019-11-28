The best Nextbase dash cam Black Friday deals

Whether you're investing in a dash cam for peace of mind, or for business, Nextbase cameras offer high definition to 4K quality recording at a price that doesn't break the bank.

And when a dash cam can make the difference to an insurance claim, quote, or even a police report, there really is no reason not to invest in a Nextbase dash cam this Black Friday.

When it comes to choosing the best Nextbase dash cam for your car, there are lots of options to consider.

New and learner drivers may want to look at the 212 Dash Cam from Nextbase's Series 1 range, which offers HD video recording at a pocket-friendly price. While those looking for dash cams for their commercial fleet may want to take a look at the 380GWX Dash Cam, which features a front and rear camera, and it's tamper-proof!

But wait, there's still a whole other range to explore. The Nextbase Series 2 range takes dash cam technology up a notch, this time offering wider viewing angles, more frames per second, emergency SOS in the case of a crash, and even Alexa control. You can usually expect to pay around £180 for the 522GW front and rear camera package, which includes all of the above.

Finally, for those that are looking for the next level in dash cam technology, why not consider Nextbase's mirror dash cam? A camera that subtly attaches itself to your car's rear view mirror.

The best Nextbase 522GW Black Friday deals

A powerful dash cam designed to capture high quality footage

The best Nextbase 422GW Black Friday deals

The best Nextbase 322GW Black Friday deals

The best Nextbase dash cam 222 Black Friday deals

A great dash cam if you don't want to break the bank

The best Nextbase 122 Black Friday deals

The best Nextbase 512GW Black Friday deals

The best Nextbase 412GW Black Friday deals

