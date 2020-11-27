The best Nextbase 522GW Black Friday deals of the day

Having a good dash cam is useful for so many reasons and Nextbase's 522GW is the best on the market in our testing, offering loads of useful features and great video quality. Plus, with Black Friday deals now upon us there's a good chance you can grab one with a discount.

The Nextbase 522GW works as you'd expect: stick it to your windscreen and press record, keeping a record of everything that happens on the road in front of you in case of an accident or some other kind of emergency. But it also does more. For example, built-in GPS can alert the emergency services to your location in the event of an accident.

The 522GW can record 1440P/30fps and 1080P/60fps with a 140° wide angle lens getting in both sides of most roads, meaning you'll get a clear view of whatever happens. There's also WiFi and Bluetooth for quick video exports.

As if that wasn't enough, Nextbase has worked with Amazon to build Alexa into the 522GW, meaning you can give verbal commands to play music, message friends, hear the news, turn on your heating for when you get home, and so on.

Today's best Nextbase 522GW deals Black Friday Sale ends in 14 hrs 09 mins 05 secs Nextbase 522GW - Series 2 Car... Amazon Prime £139.95 View Deal NEXTBASE 522GW Quad HD Dash... Currys PC World £149 View Deal Nextbase 522Gw Dash Cam -... very.co.uk £149.99 View Deal Low Stock Nextbase 522GW Dash Camera... Ryman £149.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB