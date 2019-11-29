The best Neato Botvac Black Friday deals

There are several Neato Botvacs in the Neato Botvac range, but there are two that are really worth mentioning — the Botvac Connected and the Botvac D7 Connected. They're not the cheapest robotic vacuum cleaners on the market, but according to tech reviewers, they're certainly two of the best.

Some say these two Botvacs even give the iRobot Roomba range a run for its money — which is certainly saying something, and all the more reason why you should take full advantage of these Neato Botvac Black Friday deals!

The Botvac Connected is the latest Neato legacy robotic vacuum cleaner, and although a touch cheaper and older than it's successor, it's still a great cleaner in its own right.

The BotVac D7 Connected is Neato’s latest robotic vacuum cleaner, which builds on the Connected’s best features to step up its cleaning game.

Thanks to their unique ‘D’ shape, the Botvac vacuums can get into places that other circular shaped robotic vacuum cleaners can’t. They also feature a range of integrations that enable them to rid your floors of dust, pet hair, and allergens.

The biggest tech feature worth mentioning is the Neato app, which provides a smooth user experience. It allows you to map floors, set up no-go lines, and when it comes to the Connected D7, you can even set up zone cleaning. This means you can tell it not to clean certain floor areas on certain days.

The majority of BotVac cleaners have a 120 minute battery life, which is more than enough time to clean the average apartment. Just bear in mind that even the cheapest Botvac will set you back £479 at full price.

