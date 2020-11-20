The best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

It's that time of year again! No, not Christmas, but the next best thing: Black Friday 2020 is finally upon us, offering a chance to bag a bargain ahead of the holiday season. One good option: Apple's fantastic MacBook Air has some equally fantastic deals on offer right now.
The MacBook Air has long been a staple of the Mac family, offering a cheap but powerful option for students, professionals, and anyone that wanted a Mac. With its thin, stylish design and powerful internals, it's easy to see.
Apple recently introduced a new version of the MacBook Air featuring its own M1 processor, which offers a lot of bang for your buck although the platform is still in its infancy. The company still sells Intel-based versions of the Air, though, and those are the most likely to be discounted over the Black Friday period.
If you're looking for a solid, reliable laptop that isn't a burden to carry around, then the MacBook Air is a fantastic choice. Let's jump into the deals.
Want something with a bit more oomph? We're tracking the best MacBook Pro Black Friday deals, too. This system is a better choice if you need heavy duty hardware for things like video editing.
