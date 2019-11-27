The best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Black Friday deals 

It's Black Friday and KitchenAid stand mixer deals are GO! There’s no doubt that you’re often paying a premium price for a KitchenAid stand mixer, but then it is a premium product. The cheapest is usually on sale for around £300, while the more expensive KitchenAids can set you back as much as £900 for a professional standard mixer. However on Black Friday (and at other times; KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers are sales stalwarts, especially in more obscure colours) you'll find discounts of up to £200. There’s really every chance you could grab yourself a bargain with these best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Black Friday deals.
Whether you’re a creative cake maker, pie perfectionist, or mousse marvellist, the KitchenAid isn’t just any old baking tool. It combines clever rotation patterns with powerful features to help you prepare food to precision. And with detachable heads turning it into a slicer, pasta cutter, or even a sausage maker, you know you’re getting your money’s worth.
But while they’re technically advanced, KitchenAid stand mixers are certainly not hard to use. The attachments clip in and out easily, the parts are easy to clean, even though not all are dishwasher safe, and the sliding power control is simplicity itself.
They’re attractive, too. With sleek, colourful shiny exteriors, and smart stainless steel bowls, KitchenAids really do look smart on the work surface, which means you won’t feel the need to put it away!
KitchenAids do tend to vary in price. A lot of the time it can come down to the combination of bowl capacity and motor power on offer. But it could also come down to design – KitchenAid is a fan of limited editions – or the number of head attachments that come in the box.
