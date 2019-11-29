The best Huawei Watch GT Black Friday deals

When it comes to smartwatches, your mind may jump to brands like Apple or Garmin, but Huawei is one brand whose smartwatches we've seen give the big names a run for their money.
Huawei first entered the smartwatch ring last year with the Huawei Watch GT, and in September they released their most impressive smartwatch yet, the Huawei Watch GT 2.
Whilst the GT is more powerful than its predecessor, if you're looking for a new smartwatch at the best price, Black Friday 2019 could be your chance to score a top-rated (if not the top-rated) Huawei watch for less.
The Huawei Watch GT's most impressive feature is its battery. If you're not using the GPS or heart rate monitor you won't need to charge your watch for a whopping 30 days, however most smartwatch-users will undoubtedly want these features, in which case you can still expect your watch to last for two weeks on one charge.
It's durable, with a stainless steel shell and DLC coating, and looks just like a classic wristwatch, making it arguably a more stylish choice than the Apple Watch.
With real-time heart rate reporting, clever fitness coaching and intelligent sleep stats, the Huawei Watch GT is definitely a worthy contender to be your new smartwatch, so keep your eyes peeled for a great offer this Black Friday.
If you're already in the market for a new smartwatch and don't want to wait until Black Friday, here are the best deals on the Huawei Watch GT right now:
If Huawei's not the wearable brand for you, keep an eye our for the best Apple Watch deals this Black Friday, or the best cheap Garmin watch deals.
