The best GoPro Hero 9 Black Friday deals of the day

GoPro have been making amazing cameras for action lovers for a long time and the Hero 9, the latest version, might just be the best one yet. With 5K video and a new front-facing screen, there isn't much to dislike. And with the best Black Friday deals, you can bag an absolute bargain.
The Hero 9 was only announced a few months ago and it has already caused a storm. In our GoPro Hero 9 review, we found there's basically nothing to dislike: the specs, from 5K video to incredible video stabilisation, are paired with the same tried-and-tested rugged design that can withstand basically anything and a neat new front-facing screen for taking the ultimate, extreme selfies.
If you're looking to get into taking pictures and videos while doing extreme sports, hiking, or other activities, the Hero 9 is a really good bet. It's simple enough to be basically plug-and-play but also includes enough pro features for those who want a little extra.
Besides shooting 5K video, the Hero 9 can also take amazing pictures and can even choose the right image processing for the ultimate shot with no fuss. GoPro offers a range of accessories, like lens mods, that can improve picture quality, too.
All-in-all, we thoroughly recommend grabbing a Hero 9, especially at discounted prices for Black Friday.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money