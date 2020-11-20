The best Google Pixelbook Go Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals are now available at every major retailer of note, offering deep discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and more. Never one to miss out, Google is offering discounts on its best devices, including the Google Pixelbook Go.
Chromebooks have come out of nowhere to be some of the best and most reliable laptops that aren't made by Apple or Microsoft. While the hardware is often cheap, and the specs relatively lowly, Google's Chrome OS runs well of basically all hardware, relying on cloud-based services to do the heavy lifting.
Google's Pixelbook Go is kinda similar to Google's Pixel Android handsets, giving other manufacturers a benchmark for exactly how good a device can be. With a sleek chassis, 13.3-inch display, Intel Core m3 to i7 CPU, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD, these are MacBook-level devices.
We're big fans of Chrome OS, too. While it might not manage everything a fully-fledged Windows or macOS laptop could, you'll likely find that you use a browser more than you think, especially if you work revolves around emails, video calls, writing, watching, and scrolling. Google Docs is on hand, of course, and the Chrome OS app ecosystem is well developed.
