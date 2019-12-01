The BEST Google Pixel 4 Cyber Monday deal is already here and SELLING OUT!

Cyber Monday phone deals are dropping left, right and centre right now, and if you're currently in the market for the photo-taking king of smartphones, the Google Pixel 4, then this Cyber Monday deal is an absolute must see.

And, as it is selling out fast, we advise anyone interested to check it out right now, as by tomorrow it may already be too late to bag the handset in this deal.

The deal itself is so good as it puts the Google Pixel 4, in your choice of colour, in your hand for just £9.99. That's the price of a couple of pints. You then get a monthly SIM plan from Vodafone that delivers 20GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts for an affordable £29 per month.

And, when you consider the Google Pixel 4 retails right now SIM free at Amazon for £599, and this deal costs you £705.99 over the entire length of the contract, you're actually getting two years of data, mins and texts for just over £100. That's less than a fiver a month.

What makes this deal even better, though, is that on top of all that you're also get a Google Home Hub thrown into the bundle for absolutely nothing. That's a quality phone, SIM plan and smart home hub in one super affordable package.

The full details of this stunning Cyber Monday Google Pixel 4 deal can be viewed below:

Google Pixel 4 | Google Home Hub | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | Up-front cost: £9.99 | Monthly cost: £29 | Contract length: 24 months | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

Like the idea of the Google Pixel 4 as your next phone but would prefer the phone SIM free and then add to it a top-rate SIM only deal? Well, then be sure to check out the latest prices on the handset below, as well as what great SIM only deal are available. For a banging unlimited data deal this Christmas cracker from Three is untouchable.

For the most recent Cyber Monday prices on the Google Home Hub, as well as the best Cyber Monday sales to check out today, scroll down.

