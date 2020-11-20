The best Google Chromecast Black Friday deals

The best few days of the year for huge deals have finally arrived. That's right, Black Friday 2020 is upon us, capping off the end of a very strange year with some genuine bargains. One great product with some big deals that caught our eye is Google's third-generation Chromecast, a versatile streaming stick for everyone.
Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast is a streaming stick that works with all the major streaming services – Netflix, Prime, Hulu, YouTube, and so on – and connects to your monitor or TV via HDMI. The basic version supports up to 1080p streaming and Google sells a Chromecast Ultra for up to 4K.
Chromecast works with both Android and iOS as well as most laptops and tablets, letting you easily view whatever content it is that you want. If you have other Google smart home accessories, Chromecast syncs with them too, letting you control it via voice, for example.
As we spend more time inside over the winter, often curled up on the sofa, having a streaming stick is the best way to quickly smart-ify your existing TV setup with no extra hassle.
