The best Fujifilm X-T20 Black Friday deals 

A worthy successor to 2015's X-T10, the 2017 X-T20 has itself been replaced by the X-T30, which was released in March this year. We recently named the X-T30 the best mirrorless camera of 2019, and its predecessor isn't half bad, either.

In fact, the Fujifilm X-T20 is a great mirrorless camera for beginners up to enthusiasts. What's more, as these deals show Black Friday is the best time to look for deals on older camera models. We don't expect to see any discounts as good as these on the X-T30, but never say never...

First off, let's cover the basics. The Fujifilm X-T20 is a mirrorless camera recommended for beginners up to enthusiasts. It has a 24.3MP sensor which means you'll get high-quality photos, and the burst speed of 14fps means you get this photos even when your subject is moving. So if you're into sport or wildlife photography, this camera is a great choice for you.

It's pretty similar to the X-T2, but is marketed as the junior model. In reality, it has a lot of the same and tech and specs that make the X-T2 a great camera, including a powerful X-Processor Pro engine for excellent image processing, improved low-light performance thanks to 12800 ISO as standard and the ability to film in 4K.

It looks the part too, with its design giving a nod to traditional SLR design. It's available in both black and silver finishes depending on the look you're after.

One downside to this camera is that comparably to competitors it's not especially weather-proof. This isn't an issue in most situations. but if you are out in the wilderness shooting wildlife or standing pitch-side during a rugby match, you'll want to have some level of cover.

