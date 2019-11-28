The best Fujifilm X-T2 Black Friday deals

Despite being three years old, the Fujifilm X-T2 is no amateur camera. It was the first camera in the X range to both shoot film in 4K and capture high-res stills and, as the saying goes, "if it aint' broke, don't fix it".

While there are plenty of newer mirrorless cameras on the market, if you're looking for great Black Friday deal on a reliable, ex-flagship camera (and therefore an: ex-flagship starting price), the Fujifilm X-T2 could be the camera for you.

In September we saw this camera on sale at Wex for the crazy low price of £599 (around $599), a deal other retailers may look to match this Black Friday.

The Fujifilm X-T2 has a series of great features, including a 24.3MP sensor resulting in premium image quality. The X-Trans CMOS III APS-C sensor has no low-pass filter and a high-speed image processing engine which work to reproduce colour at the same time as reducing noise. The camera produces low noise images even when using ultra-high ISO because of its ISO sensitivity (12800 if you want to get specific).

All in all, this means you'll great high quality images with crystal clear detail.

As previously mentioned the camera shoots in 4K, although the absence of a video button on the front of the body suggests this camera is aimed primarily at still photographers.

The focus and precision of this camera are two of its major selling points. Despite its compact size, it has 91 focusing points meaning 40% of the imaging area is covered with phase-detection AF pixels. This results in superior auto-focus performance, especially when using the "Live View" mode in which the high-speed processing power allows the X-T2 to focus more frequently. The camera's electronic viewfinder has a lag of just 0.005 seconds thanks to the 0.77x magnification ratio.

Additional wins are the start up time of just 0.3 seconds, and the super-speedy shutter release time of just 0.045 seconds. Plus, the magnesium-alloy body makes this camera weatherproof.

