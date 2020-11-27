The best Fossil Sport Black Friday deals of the day

Fossil have been quietly making some waves in the smartwatch world recently with a series of sports-focused, cheap-and-cheerful watches that have two big benefits: a stripped-back, stylish design and compatibility with iOS and Android in equal measure. Black Friday is the perfect time to bag a Fossil smartwatch deal.
The Fossil Sport, as the name suggests, is the sportiest of the bunch with GPS and waterproofing, making it ideal for tracking both your weekly run and swim. On top of that, there's a simple, customisable dial, easy access to notifications, and a load of interchangeable watch bands. Whatever your style, the Sport fits in.
As we mentioned, iOS and Android are treated equally, which is a surprisingly rare virtue among modern smartwatches. You'll be iOS 10.0+ and Android 6.0+, but if you have that there should be no problems. Notifications, changing songs, and so on all works seamlessly.
Battery life is billed as a day of moderate use, which we think will be enough for most people; simply charge the watch over night. The Sport also comes in men's and women's variants, with 43mm and 41mm watch faces respectively.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie