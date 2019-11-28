The best Dyson V8 Black Friday deals

The Dyson V8 Absolute — as its name suggests — is designed to be a versatile vacuum cleaner. Its retail price is also around £50 less than the Dyson V10, so if you’re not looking to fork out too much for a new vacuum cleaner, the V8 is a pretty good compromise.

In the past, Dyson has chopped the retail price of its vacuums by 25%, so you can expect that and maybe more if you’re looking to invest in a new vacuum this Black Friday. Why not check out our best Dyson V8 Black Friday deals to see how much you can save?

While the cyclone technology may not be that of its V10 counterpart, the V8 still offers you a lot for your money. You'll get up to 115AW of suction power on MAX mode, and 25W of suction power if you’re looking to give your home a light spruce up.

It also offers you up to 40 minutes of run-time on its powerful setting, which, while no match for the V10’s hour, is enough time to give the average sized home a good once-over. And with a charging time of just 5 hours, you won’t be waiting long to use it again.

Coming with extras such as the combination tool, crevice tool, and a mini motorised tool, you’ll have everything you need to keep your floors dirt-free. Animal owners should check out V8 Animal for specialist animal hair tools, while those looking for extra oomph should have a look at the Absolute Pro.

Anyone looking for a pocket-friendly, yet powerful hoover should check out these Dyson V8 Animal Black Friday deals.

