The best Dyson V8 Black Friday deals

The Dyson V8 Absolute — as its name suggests — is designed to be a versatile vacuum cleaner. Its retail price is also around £50 less than the Dyson V10, so if you’re not looking to fork out too much for a new vacuum cleaner, the V8 is a pretty good compromise.
In the past, Dyson has chopped the retail price of its vacuums by 25%, so you can expect that and maybe more if you’re looking to invest in a new vacuum this Black Friday. Why not check out our best Dyson V8 Black Friday deals to see how much you can save?
While the cyclone technology may not be that of its V10 counterpart, the V8 still offers you a lot for your money. You'll get up to 115AW of suction power on MAX mode, and 25W of suction power if you’re looking to give your home a light spruce up.
It also offers you up to 40 minutes of run-time on its powerful setting, which, while no match for the V10’s hour, is enough time to give the average sized home a good once-over. And with a charging time of just 5 hours, you won’t be waiting long to use it again.
Coming with extras such as the combination tool, crevice tool, and a mini motorised tool, you’ll have everything you need to keep your floors dirt-free. Animal owners should check out V8 Animal for specialist animal hair tools, while those looking for extra oomph should have a look at the Absolute Pro.
The best Dyson V8 Animal Black Friday deals
Anyone looking for a pocket-friendly, yet powerful hoover should check out these Dyson V8 Animal Black Friday deals.
The best Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Black Friday deals
Looking for a touch more from your Dyson V8? Then have a look at the Dyson Absolute Pro deals below.
Love the Dyson range? Why not check out our dedicated Dyson deals page?
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie