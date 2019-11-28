The best Dyson V10 Black Friday deals 

According to Dyson, the V10 range is the most powerful cordless vacuum range in use. That’s a big accolade, and because of that you’re looking to splash out around £450 at full price. But Dyson have previously slashed its vacuum prices by 25%, so there could be some great Dyson V10 Black Friday deals to be found this Black Friday.

There are three vacuums in the Dyson V10 range — the Dyson V10 Total Clean, the Dyson V10 Absolute, and the Dyson V10 Animal. All of them come with the powerful Dyson V10 motor, and provide an hour of power on normal mode.

Each of them come with the direct drive and crevice tool as standard, then the additional tools that come with each vacuum help to optimise its functionality.

The Dyson V10 Total Clean is the most expensive package in the range, offering you nine tools and accessories to help you deep clean the home. In addition to the direct drive and crevice tool, you’ll get the quick release extension hose and the quick release up-top adaptor to help you get to those hard to reach places.

Both the Absolute and the Animal come with a mini soft dusting brush to remove finer hairs and deposits, and they also come with the mini motorised tool to deep clean smaller surfaces.

