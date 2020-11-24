The best Currys Black Friday TV deals

’Tis the season for Black Friday TV deals, and Currys' Black Friday deals includes some of the best TVs with great discounts. There's everything from 43-inch 4K TVs for smaller spaces right up to giant 8K TVs for the ultimate home cinema upgrade.

• Browse Currys' TV deals now

Some of the discounts range into four figures for the real elite stuff, but there's also hundreds off the cheaper models too. Some are perfectly suited to gaming for people who've grabbed the new games consoles, and all are great for movies and TV.

• Our guide to the best TVs under £1000

• Our guide to the best TVs under £500

• Our pick of the best gaming TVs

We've chosen some the real standouts from Currys just below, but there are loads more available on the site, where you can filter by size, budget range and brand, if you prefer.

Samsung QE65Q800T 65" 8K QLED TV | Was: £2,999 | Now: £2,299 | Saving: £700

How's this for a mega deal? Forget 4K TVs, here's a 65" 8K TV for £1,000 off! No worries that there's very little 8K content out there as this set will upscale all of your content to 8K, adjusting the picture in real time for the best detail. Object Tracking Sound+ features eight speakers built into the four sides of the TV while HDR10+ means you get the vivid lifelike colours. Hurry, this is a limited time deal.View Deal

Sony KD-55XH9505 4K 55-inch TV | Was £1399 | Now £999 | Save £400 at Currys

T3's Platinum Award winning 2020 TV shouldn't be missed at this price. With brilliant picture and sound quality without having to invest immediately in a soundbar, the XH9505 is a seriously impressive bundle. Sony's flagship LED TV has never been cheaper or more attractive and, while it's not for new console purchasers, this should be top of your Black Friday deal consideration list. View Deal

Hisense 55U7QFT 55” 4K QLED TV | Was £899 | Now £549 | Save £350

A 55-inch QLED TV with both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, plus Dolby Atmos, for under £600? Believe it, buddy – a huge discount on this Hisense TV brings the bold HDR colours of QLED for a lot less money, while a direct backlight with local dimming means bright HDR and great contrast.View Deal

Sony 4K OLED 55-inch TV | Was £1599 | Now £1299 | Save £300

Seeing a winner of T3's Platinum Award with a saving of £300 is a firm reassurance that there truly are good Black Friday TV deals out there. With exceptional sound and picture quality, this is one of T3's favourite OLED TVs of 2020. While those with a new generation console should err in the direction of LG's CX range, those just looking for incredible imagery and brilliant audio without having to invest in a soundbar, look no further. You've found your perfect 55-inch OLED. View Deal

LG 49NANO816NA 49" 4K HDR TV | Was: £599 | Now: £479 | Saving: £120

A fat £120 price cut means this excellent 4K HDR TV from LG falls down to a very attractive £479. That's a stunning 49" 4K TV that also delivers HDR10 and TruMotion 100, as well as LG's excellent NanoCell screen tech (great colour and viewing angles guaranteed) and smart TV functionality for one new low price point. Delivery is free, too.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch Smart 4K HDR TV | Was: £849 | Now: £649 | Saving: £150

A fat £200 price cut on this 2020-model Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K HDR TV is a great deal in anyone's book, and right now it is available at Currys and with totally free delivery, too. This is one stacked set, tech-wise, too, with Sony's X1 image processor along with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Triluminos panel tech delivering a great picture.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD-43XH8096 | Was £649 | Now £549 | Save £100

So many TVs are BIG, but here's something more compact, but still with Sony's excellent motion processing and upscaling, to keep everything you watch looking clear and sharp on its 4K screen. It supports Dolby Vision HDR too, for better colours and contrast. Its Android TV smart platform means it's packed with the key streaming services too.View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)