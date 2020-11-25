Top 3 best Currys Black Friday smartwatch deals of the day

It's back and better than ever: Black Friday deals are trickling out from retailers over the week, offering deep discounts on the latest tablets, laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and a lot more besides. As part of that, Currys are offering some wicked smartwatch deals right now.
Having a smartwatch is one of those things that you don't know if you like it until you try it. Far from being clunky, smartphone-dependent devices, smartwatches today can operate on their own, often with 4G, and really augment whatever it is your doing by avoiding repeatedly fishing your phone out from wherever it was hiding.
While Apple's Watch is arguably the best smartwatch going, it's limited mostly to iPhone (and iPad) users, leaving open a huge gap in the market for the majority of people who prefer another type of device.
Let's jump into a selection of the best Currys Black Friday smartwatch deals.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | Black / Gold / Silver | Was £199 | Now £129 | Available from Currys
If you own a Samsung smartphone then the Galaxy Watch series should be your first port of call, offering Apple Watch-levels of seamless integration and style. The Watch Active is designed for sports and has a saving of £70 for Black Friday.View Deal
Fitbit Versa 2 | Black / Grey / Pink / Green | Was £199 | Now £129 | Available from Currys
Fitbit are well known for making great fitness wearables (the clue's in the name) and the Versa 2 smartwatch has all of that plus the usual smartphone features, like notifications, controlling music, taking calls, and so on.View Deal
Huawei Watch GT 2 | Cyan | Was £149 | Now £119 | Available from Currys
Huawei's mid-range Watch GT 2 is a fantastic smartwatch that we'd recommend to most people: a lovely design, loads of features, iOS and Android compatibility, and two week battery life. The attractive Cyan colour option has never been cheaper, too.
Picking the right smartwatch is usually a tricky process but Currys Black Friday smartwatch deals should help a bit, discounting some of the Apple Watch's biggest competitors ahead of Christmas. Don't miss out!
