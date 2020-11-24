The best Bose 700 wireless headphone Black Friday deals

Getting a fantastic deal is one of the best feelings, at least in our opinion, and Black Friday 2020 offers the perfect opportunity to do so, with deep discounts on everything under the sun. One usually-expensive product that's seeing some compelling discounts is the Bose 700 wireless headphones.

Like everything Bose, the 700 are exceptionally well made with exceptionally good sound quality, albeit for a high price (usually!) If you're looking for some wireless headphones with 11 levels of noise cancelling and ambient sounds on demand. There's 20 hours of battery life on offer, too.

Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant are also onboard for quick and useful commands no matter what platform you prefer. On top of that, Bose's SimpleSync tech means you can pair the 700 with Bose Soundbar 500 or 700, if you own those devices.

Today's best Bose 700 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 11 hrs 39 mins 15 secs Reduced Price Bose HDPHS 700 BK Noise... Sonic Direct £349 £269 View Deal Reduced Price Bose Noise Cancelling... Amazon Prime £349.95 £279 View Deal Reduced Price Bose Wireless Bluetooth Noise... very.co.uk £349 £279 View Deal Noise Cancelling Headphones... Selfridges £279 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

For even more great headphone choices this Black Friday be sure to also check out T3's best noise cancelling headphones guide, which has dynamite offerings like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bowers & Wilkins PX7.

Today's best SONY WH-1000XM4 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 11 hrs 39 mins 15 secs NEW Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless... eBay £259 View Deal Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise... Amazon Prime £347.05 View Deal Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless... Sevenoaks £349 View Deal Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise... John Lewis & Partners £349 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Today's best BOWERS & WILKINS PX7 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 11 hrs 39 mins 15 secs Reduced Price Bowers & Wilkins PX7 (Silver)... Sevenoaks £349 £219 View Deal Reduced Price Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless... Amazon Prime £349.99 £219.95 View Deal Reduced Price Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Noise... John Lewis & Partners £314.99 £219.95 View Deal Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over-Ear... Electricshop £219.95 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB