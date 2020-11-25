The best Black Friday robot vac deals on Amazon are like having an army of cheap DALEK slaves

Not many of us actually enjoy vacuuming. Indeed, many of us hate it! In which case it’s the perfect time to check out the best Black Friday deals on robot vacs.

These brilliant machines do all the hard work, so you’ll never have to and, right now, you can bag a deal on a robot vac that’ll make owning one seem like an even better idea.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale, for example, has at least 25% off its range of selected robot vacuums, which includes the big selling names like iRobot, Ecovacs, Neato and Lefant.

However, we’ve also spotted deals that shave off more than that, like the iRobot Roomba e5154 WiFi connected Robot Vacuum that has 37% off or the Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which has 30% knocked off the RRP. Read on down the page for the deals that are currently our pick of the crop.

Best robot vac Black Friday deals

iRobot Roomba e5154 WiFi | Was £394.43 | Now £246.99 | Save £147.44

Get an iRobot for a big discount like this and you’re buying into one of the best robot vac brands in the business. Great build quality and lots of innovation means 3-stage cleaning, plenty of suction power, it works with your voice assistant such as Google Home and Alexa plus it’ll dodge your prized furniture. Dirt Detect Sensors pinpoint your grubbiest areas too.View Deal

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum & Mop Cleaner | Was £799.00 | Now £599.25 | Save £199.75

This Ecovacs model features a beefy discount and a formidable specification to match. It comes armed with AIVI Technology, so it offers intelligent cleaning plus you can monitor what it’s up to via streaming HD video. Precision mapping means you get a perfect vacuuming job while the mopping system adds extra appeal if you regularly have stubborn stains to deal with. It’s a bit good this one.View Deal

Neato Robotics D450 | Was £529.99 | Now £259.99 | Save £270.00

There’s a huge saving to be had on this Neato robot vac, that bristles with smart features. It’s been developed to be especially good at tackling pet hair, but the laser navigation also makes it brilliant at cleaning different types and levels of floor. Better yet, the Neato returns to recharge itself at the charge base when energy levels are getting low. Try doing that yourself.View Deal

Ecovacs Robot Vacuum OZMO920 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | RRP £589.98 | Now £332.98 | Save £257.00

Another heavily discounted Ecovacs and an Amazon’s Choice model no less. This machine is smart on many levels, boasts super smart navigation, offers mopping technology and can work across all sorts of floors and types of surface. You also get up to 110 minutes of run-time along with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands and much, much more.View Deal

Why you should buy a robot vacuum

Well, who doesn't want a high-tech gadget that takes care of dull housework chores in much the same way as dishwashers have dispensed with washing dishes.



The good thing about robot vacuums is that they don't have to cost an arm and a leg to buy either. Granted, some of the premium models cost a small fortune but if you buy one come best deals time, then it’s possible to get a robot vac with a great spec for an even more impressive price.

Think about what sort of vacuuming you’ll want your ideal robot vac to do however. Some models come with all the bells and whistles, such as room mapping like robot mowers tend to do with lawns, voice control and the ability to clean different kinds of surface.



Other more basic models will give your laminate flooring a gentle once over and that’ll be that. Nevertheless, they are a boon for those of us who, we'll say it again, hate our housekeeping chores!

