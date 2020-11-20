The best Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday deals

As the holiday season approaches, the year's biggest super sale is back once more. Yes, Black Friday deals are now here and the event is bigger and better than ever before, with thousands of deals and discounts on the latest gadgets, fitness, fashion, toys, and everything else.
One product we've got our eye on is the Apple Watch Series 5, one of the best smartwatches out there, which is now reduced down to some very attractive price points.
Announced last year, the Apple Watch Series 5 is as good as any smartwatch can be, with deep integration into Apple's ecosystem offering access to Apple Pay, Siri, notifications, iMessage, and a lot more besides. If you have an iPhone and/or iPad, there really isn't a better choice than Apple Watch.
While Apple replaced the Series 5 with the Series 6, that actually stands it in good stead for some fantastic Black Friday discounts. The Series 5 comes with the same always-on display, stylish design, GPS, compass, and wide array of bands, but it's cheaper and that's better when it comes to Black Friday.
Let's hop into the deals...
If you like the idea of an Apple Watch but can't quite stretch to the Series 5, then why not consider the Series 3 or Series 4? These watches don't quite have the same level of features, but do still deliver the same great smartwatch functionality. Today's best prices on them can be viewed below:
