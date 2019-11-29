Bigger, more refined, smarter… the Apple Watch Series 4 has a lot going for it compared to its other family members. Usually retailed at around £500/$500, the Apple Watch Series 4 is still priced on the high side, but you can get it for a great price right now with these best Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday deals.
The Apple Watch Series 4 does a great job of being both smart and sexy. In fact, many reviewers say the Series 4 is what takes the Apple Watch from an accessory to a fully-fledged necessity.
This mainly comes down to the intelligent health and fitness tracking technology, which allows you to measure your progress, whether you’re taking an exercise class or swimming lengths at the pool.
And let’s not forget its looks. The Apple Watch Series 4 comes with a slimmer bezel than its predecessors, giving the screen almost edge to edge display. Apple has even gone to the lengths to record sultry background footage to showcase the watch’s high-quality screen.
Add to that the fact that it’s available in a range of colours (and metals), and you have yourself a watch to wear at work, and when you’re breaking a sweat.
Coming with or without a mobile connection, the Apple Series 4 watch can be taken out alongside a phone for GPS connection, or for a tad extra, you can purchase one that comes installed with 4G, so you can leave your bulkier items at home.
The best Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday deals
Smart, packed full of features, and with lots of looks to go for, there's every reason to invest in an Apple Watch Series 4 this Black Friday.
The best Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular Black Friday deals
Looking for an Apple Watch Series 4 with a cellular connection? These are the best deals we could find.
Not sold on the Apple Watch Series 4? Check out the best Apple Watch deals for all models.
