It may be the oldest Apple Watch that you can get in the shops, but that doesn’t mean it should be written off. Okay, so it’s less sophisticated on the features, a little slower than the newer versions, and the battery doesn’t last as long.
But all of the above is a small price to pay for a watch that you can get hold of for just shy of very little money. Check out the best Apple Watch Series 2 Black Friday deals below to see how much you can save.
The Apple Watch Series 2 is the ideal watch for those who are just starting their fitness journey. When it was first released, it received heaps of rewards, which goes to show just how advanced it was at the time. It’s got all the tools you need to start tracking your fitness and health, plus built-in GPS so you can see just how far you’ve run.
And if you’re looking for all the other smart features, the Series 2 has actually aged really well. Okay, so if you want to receive text messages and phone calls to your watch, you’ll have to sync it up to your phone. And you won’t be able to get it wet. But you’ll get all your notifications all the same, and be able to track a huge variety of exercises.
The best Apple Watch Series 2 Black Friday deals
For anyone looking to improve their fitness, and keep a better eye on their health, the Apple Watch Series 2 is a great option to consider.
Not sure if the Series 2 is the one? Compare the best smartwatches and check out some more Black Friday deals.
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie