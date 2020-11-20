The best Apple Pencil for iPad Black Friday deals

Following what has been a very strange year, we have some good news: Black Friday 2020 is upon us, offering up incredible deals on the latest and greatest gadgets, fitness, wearables, fashion, toys, and more, just before Christmas. One great set of deals we're tracking are for Apple's Pencil, the ultimate iPad accessory.
Apple Pencil was announced a few years ago alongside the iPad and has quickly become the go-to accessory for both casual and professional users that want to create on the device. In some senses, the name is reductive; the Pencil is capable of so many different things, from drawing to note taking to marking up documents.
Over time, Apple has updated the Pencil to reduce the lag and improve the pressure sensitivity and palm rejection (to avoid unwanted doodles). It's designed with creative professionals in mind, meaning it comes with everything you could possibly need and want.
The latest iPad Airs and Pros can charge the Pencil (second generation) by clicking it to the side of the device, also providing a seamless way of transporting the accessory around. Find out more about the differences between the first and second generation Pencils on Apple's website.
If you want to take your iPad creativity to the next level, Pencil is the perfect tool.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money