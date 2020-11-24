The best Apple iPhone X Black Friday deals

It's the end of November and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday deals are upon us, offering big discounts on, well, everything right before the holiday season. Case in point: Apple's iPhone X (or iPhone 10) has some fantastic deals, making one of the best iPhones in recent years even more affordable.

Released in late 2017, the iPhone X was the first smartphone with the now-ubiquitous all-screen design, offering a fresh take on the iPhone that didn't need a home button and instead relied on intuitive gestures. It was a hit and every iPhone since, besides the SE, has been all-display, all day long.

Don't be put off my the fact this phone is a few generations old: it still packs a punch, easily matching equivalent Android handsets and even newer iPhone models. The 5.8-inch display is also relatively portable in comparison to the 6-inch-plus behemoths in the current lineup.

Let's jump into the deals on offer today.

Fancy something newer? We've compiled the best iPhone XR Black Friday deals as well. The XR is a great budget handset that still delivers a full-fat iPhone experience, so it is a great choice, especially when discounted.

