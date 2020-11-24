The best Apple iPhone SE (2020) Black Friday deals

The annual sales bonanza is here: Black Friday 2020 is now well underway, offering up a chance to get your hands on some cracking deals before Christmas. We're tracking thousands of deals over the week to find the best ones, starting with some fantastic and affordable Apple iPhone SE deals.

The iPhone SE, released earlier this year, is one of the best smartphones Apple has made in recent years for one simple reason: it doesn't have a massive display. If you have small hands or pockets, or just prefer a smaller handset, then your decision has been made for you.

Apple has been smart, though. The SE isn't a cheaper and worse iPhone; it has the same internals as the iPhone 11 but in the body of an iPhone 8, complete with the home button and Touch ID. That means it's as capable as the new flagships, but for a lot less money and with a much smaller footprint.

And with Black Friday now upon us, there's never been a better time to bag a real iPhone bargain than with the SE. Let's jump in...

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB