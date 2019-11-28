Smart home devices that are compatible with the Amazon Echo range don’t come cheap. But Amazon has come up with a solution that means the cost of turning your home into a smart home doesn’t need to cost the earth. Buy its solution at the cheapest price with these best Amazon Smart Plug Black Friday deals.

Thanks to the Amazon Smart Plug, you can turn even your oldest bedside lamp into an Echo-enabled device. Simply plug your device into the Smart Plug, and you’ll be able to turn it on and off with your voice. The system can work with blenders, coffee machines, fans, and other household appliances.

So how does it work? The Amazon Smart Plug connects to the internet, making it visible to Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Echo Spot, or Amazon Echo Dot. You can use your Amazon Echo device to label every single plug, which means you can turn each device on and off with a simple ‘hey, Alexa. Turn on my bedside lamp’.

And how does the Amazon Smart Plug differ from all the other smart plugs? While there are lots of smart plugs out there, the Amazon Smart Plug makes setting up your smart home hassle-free — that’s because Amazon’s smart plug device includes Wi-Fi simple setup, which connects the plugs to your Echo device with the touch of a button.

The best Amazon Smart Plug Black Friday deals

Easily and cheaply turn your home into a smart home with these Amazon Smart Plug Black Friday deals.

