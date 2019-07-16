Amazon Prime Day has these great DeLonghi bean to cup, espresso and pod coffee deals

If you love great coffee then a Bean to Cup machine should be at the top of your Amazon Prime Day shopping list. And what better way to enjoy quality brews than snapping up a deal on a DeLonghi. Alternatively there are also DeLonghi Nespresso machines at great prices too.
• DeLonghi ETAM29.620.SB Autentica Plus Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, 1450 W, Black/Silver at Amazon. £289.99, was £470.00, save £180.01.
• DeLonghi Eletta Cappuccino ECAM 45.760.W Bean to Cup, White at Amazon. £399.99, was £567.98, save £167.99.
• DeLonghi Magnifica ESAM 4200.S Bean to Cup, Silver at Amazon. £224.99, was £299.99, save £75.
• DeLonghi Lattissima Touch EN560.B Nespresso Coffee Machine, Plastic, 1400 W, Black at Amazon. £158.99, was £229.00, save £70.01.
• DeLonghi Scultura ECZ351BG Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Champagne at Amazon. £99.99, was £148.50, save £48.51.
Yup, Amazon Prime Day has an awesome collection of models, and these aren't the only Best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals – we've compiled a list of all of them. They all end today (July 16) at 11:59pm though. Next stop, Black Friday…
DeLonghi ETAM29.620.SB Autentica Plus £289.99 | Was £470 | Save £180 at Amazon
This great bean-to-cup coffee grinding machine has got the lot including an adjustable frothing nozzle, digital display and the capacity for making two cups at once.View Deal
DeLonghi Eletta Cappuccino £399.99 | Was £568, save £168 at Amazon
Skip the coffee shop with this machine, another bean to cup cappuccino-lover's dream with the capacity to serve up all your favourites. Sublime latte crema milk is a highlight while one-touch recipe buttons add to the appeal.View Deal
• DeLonghi Magnifica £225 | Was £300 | Save £75 at Amazon
This machine is an official 'Amazon’s Choice' favourite and it’s easy to see why thanks to a quality design and build. A bean to cup machine in silver, with a steam frother for your milk, it's got all you need to produce great coffee from scratch. View Deal
DeLonghi Lattissima Touch £159 | Was £229 | Save £70
This Nespresso pod machine from De'longhi is a very cool purchase if you’re after sophisticated styling and coffee with a bit of an edge. It delivers all your Nespresso favourites in no time and the milk frother is an excellent addition that you don't find on all pod machines.View Deal
• DeLonghi Scultura £100, was £149, save £49.
This is one of those machines that has an always-on charm for the sort of coffee fan that thinks one cup is never enough. Traditional styling and smart controls make it a real winner. Rather than bean to cup it is a more traditional espresso machine, while the champagne gold finish is 'just so'.View Deal
Want to discover more great coffee makers of every kind? Check out our Top 10 buying guides…
• Best bean to cup coffee machine
• Best espresso coffee machines
• Best pod coffee machines
• Best Nespresso coffee machine
