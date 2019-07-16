The best Amazon Prime Day deals for travellers and holidaymakers

If you've got a holiday coming up – and with it being summer, what better time? – we've got some great news for you: you can save lots of money on holiday gear RIGHT NOW thanks to Amazon Prime Day. The online retail giant has discounted everything from suitcases to cameras, so there really is something for everyone. But only for one more day, since the sale ends Tuesday 16 July. After that, it will be a long cold autumn of no sales, until Black Friday arrives.

Check out the best deals for travellers below:

Amazon Prime Day camera deals

Is it a holiday if you don't have photographic evidence of it? Of course not! Here's an excellent selection of cameras you can take travelling:

Sony A7 Full Frame Camera + 28-70mm Lens | £878 | £659 | save £219

Preserve important moments in your life with help from this camera which features a 24.3-megapixel Exmor CMOS sensor for crisp image and HD video capture. You can start shooting right away, since a 28-70 mm lens is included. If you see something that you need to share with a friend right away, simply connect your Wi-Fi-enabled device.View Deal

Sony Alpha A6500 Compact System Camera | £1,249 | £949 | save £300

The α6500 features an APS-C image sensor with approximately 24.2 effective megapixels plus thin wiring layer and large photodiode substrate for light collection efficiency. Combined with BIONZ X image processing engine, the image sensor achieves a wide sensitivity range of ISO 100-51200 with low noise. The sensor’s quick-transmission copper wiring layer helps the camera to shoot movies in 4K and Full HD at 120 fps (100 fps).View Deal

Sony DSC-HX350 Bridge Camera | £249 | £209 | save £40

Capture 20.4 megapixel detail, even in low light shoot detail packed stills and movies, even indoors or in dim light, with the 20.4 MP Exmor R CMOS sensor. BIONZ X for more detail and less noise to transform data from the Exmor R CMOS sensor into high-resolution images, the BIONZ X image processor integrates detail reproduction, diffraction-reducing and area specific noise reduction technologies. Travel, wildlife and more, everything’s covered by the high quality Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T lens with powerful 50x optical zoom.View Deal

Sony DSCHX90 High Zoom Travel Camera | £299 | £225 | save £74

Take a better look at all you aim for, with a small digital camera including a 30x optical zoom lens developed by Sony along with the legendary Zeiss, a clear retractable OLED Tru-Finder. The result of over a century and a half of Zeiss expertise in high-precision optics is clear: this 24-720 mm lens renders portrait, close-up and landscape images in natural glory from every perspective with vivid sharpness and contrast intact.View Deal

Sony DSC-WX500 High Zoom Travel Camera | £229 | £175 | save £54

Meet the Sony WX500 — one of the world’s small cameras to contain the far-reaching performance of a Zeiss 30x optical zoom lens. With so much creative capability at hand to shoot for fun, you'll capture more star quality in every image.View Deal

Sony FDR-X3000 + Live-View Remote and Finger Grip | £499 | £429 | save £70

Renown balanced optical steadyshot technology from Handycam line-up makes incredibly stable 4K footage possible even when running or riding on a downhill bike. Vastly improved image quality thanks to the new Exmor R image sensor designed for 4K video and a newly developed Zeiss Tessar lens with less peripheral distortion. The new live-view remote is more compact and now comes with more mounting options to suit a wide range of usages. New 60M underwater housing reached deeper depths with action cam than never before.View Deal

Sony FDR-AX33 4K Ultra HD Handycam | £499 | £399 | save £100

Relive memories in rich 4 K resolution with about four times more detail than Full HD. The unprecedented FDR-AX33 offers Balanced Optical SteadyShot and a Zeiss lens for high image quality. The FDR-AX33 is over 30 per cent more small and over 20 per cent more light than current model the FDR-AX100, making it the maximum mobile 4 K camcorder on the market.View Deal

Sony 10-18mm F4.0 Wide angle Zoom Lens E-Mount | £629 | £499 | save £130

From expansive landscapes to striking interior shots with dramatic perspective, capture it all with total precision – even in low-light conditions. A minimum focal length of only 10 mm lets you capture striking interior shots as well as dramatic landscapes, and, because the F4 maximum aperture remains unchanged even when zooming, you can adjust depth of field more freely.View Deal

Sony 28mm F2.0 Prime Lens E-Mount | £379 | £285 | save £94

An excellent choice as a second lens to supplement a basic lens kit, this full-frame 28mm wide-angle prime features a bright F2.0 maximum aperture and outstanding overall optical performance. Advanced optics deliver excellent sharpness right out to the image edges plus beautifully smooth bokeh when needed. A maximum aperture of F2.0 makes it easier to shoot clear images handheld indoors or in dim lighting.View Deal

Sony 50mm F1.8 Prime Lens E-Mount | £194.99 | £135 | save £60

A large-aperture 50mm prime lens is a must-have for serious full-frame camera users, and this is an excellent, affordable choice. The optical design is state-of-the-art for high image quality, and the large F1.8 maximum aperture can produce gorgeous background bokeh. On APS-C format E-mount bodies it provides equally high quality with an equivalent focal length of about 75mm.

Sony 35mm F1.8 Prime Lens E-Mount | £329 | £249 | save £80

An ideal second lens, the SEL35F18 prime lens can handle anything from evening shots (thanks to the bright maximum aperture) to defocused portraits. With a focal length of 52.5 mm (35 mm equivalency) and F1.8 aperture, it’s appropriate for snapshots, portraits, night shots and more. Lightweight and only around 45 mm long, it’s an ideal second lens for when you’re out and about.View Deal

Canon EOS 6D Mark II | £1,249 | £999 | save £250

A 26.2-megapixel full-frame sensor delivers detailed images, with high exposure latitude and low noise. Gain more control over depth of field – great for portraits, AND enjoy the unique combination of a full-frame camera with legendary lenses, like the EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II | £499 | £ 399 | save £100

Enjoy crisp and clear shots in any light thanks to HS System, which combines a 1.0-type back-illuminated 20.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor with the processing power of Digic 7. Bright precision Canon optics, with a f/1.8-2.8 lens, 24 mm 4.2 x optical zoom and ISO up to 12,800, ensure right shots in any situation.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II | £369 | £ 289 | save £80

Expert quality in a connected camera that’s ideal as a smartphone companion. A 1.0 type sensor, bright f/2.0-4.9 lens and superior DIGIC 7 ensure DSLR-like creativity with as much or as little control as you like.View Deal

Canon PowerShot SX730 HS | £289 | £224 | save £65

Take power and versatility on every trip. This easy, connected travel zoom camera puts a huge 40x zoom lens in your pocket – for superb images and Full HD movies packed with distant detail day or night.View Deal

Canon PowerShot SX620 HS | £166.35 | £144 | save £22

Get closer to stunning faraway detail wherever you go with this tiny, pocketable camera that packs a huge 25x optical zoom into a camera body that is only 27.9 mm thick. Capture beautiful, crisp and clear shots in any light thanks to HS System and shoot dramatic landscapes with the 25 mm ultra-wide angle.View Deal

Canon EF-S10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM Lens | £239 | £179 | save £60

Sometimes you just can’t step back any further. That’s when an ultra-wide angle lens like the EF-S 10-18 mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM comes in handy. With an angle of view that is much wider than that of standard 18-55 mm zoom lens, it lets you get more in the frame without moving your feet.View Deal

Canon SELPHY CP1300 Compact Photo Printer | £117 | £79 | save £38

Small, elegant and effortlessly portable this Wi-Fi photo printer makes it easy to create unique, high quality and durable prints straight from compatible smart devices, SD cards or cameras – wherever you go.View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Black UK deal | Now £318 | Was £379.99

The Hero7 Black sits at the pinnacle of the current GoPro range, offering the best electronic image stabilisation of any action camera in the world. It's an astounding rugged camera that can pull off any type of action and outdoors photography you throw at it.

GoPro Hero7 Black US deal | Now $343.84 | Was $399.99

Get gimbal-like stabilization from GoPro's world-beating action camera, and enjoy capturing buttery smooth videos and 12MP stills, both in and out of the water. Voice control, live streaming and a wide angle view for panoramic shots are yours for the taking here.

CamPark X30 Real 4K Action Camera | Now £56.99 | Was £79.99 | £23 off

If you're a keen mountain biker, diver, surfer or adventurer, or you want a step-up from a real beginner's cheap action camera, the X30 Real is a good choice at this Prime deal price. It offers 4K 60fps, 20MP stills, and comes with handy mounts.View Deal

Olympus E-PL9 with 14-42mm lens | was £499 | now £419.99

This is the latest PEN model from Olympus, packing 4K video, built-in image stabilization and compatibility with an endless assortment of compact Micro Four Thirds lenses – and you can now get your hands on one with a kit lens for very little money. View Deal

Olympus E-PL9 body | was £449.99 | now £358.97

The E-PL9 is a fashion accessory on its own and you will never grow tired of its clean, sophisticated look. The leather feel materials have been moulded to the camera in real harmony, giving the classic simple design a modern touch.View Deal

Ricoh WG-60 | was £249.99 | now £179.99

The Ricoh WG-60 waterproof digital compact camera is designed so that anyone can capture outdoor activities more casually and without worries. Despite its compact, lightweight body, the WG-60 offers outstanding specifications that outperform ordinary digital cameras and smartphones under demanding outdoor conditions. It is waterproof to a depth of 14 meters; shockproof against a fall from a height of 1.6 meters; and freeze-proof against temperatures as low as -10°C. View Deal

Olympus TG-5 | was £399.99 | now £289.95

Ultimate adventures often involve the most challenging lighting conditions. From arctic twilight to the undersea world, the ability to deal with low light in particular is the key to a great image. A new image sensor with superb high-speed and high-sensitivity performance combined with the latest VIII image processor taken from our flagship system camera gives better image quality than before with enhanced dynamic range and improved response time. View Deal

Manfrotto Element Big Traveller | was £79.99 | now £68

Manfrotto’s element traveller big Black is the ideal choice for enthusiast photographers looking for a travel tripod that is reliable, lightweight and easy to carry. The manfrotto element traveller is an affordable, compact, sturdy aluminium alloy tripod kit that is also highly versatile. It extends up to a height of 164 cm, folds down to just 41 cm and is easy to pack in most bags.View Deal

Joby Gorillpod 3K Kit | was £54.99 | now £32

Grade ABS GorillaPod plus precision engineered ball head with quick release clip and bubble level. Can be configured for still photography, videography, logging or live streaming in three modes: Grip, wrap or stand. Supports DSLR/mirrorless cameras and devices weighing up to 6.6 lbs.View Deal

Joby Gorillapod 325 | was £16.99 | now £11.24

The next generation of the Gorilla Pod Original. The Gorilla Pod 325 is ideal for compact cameras and devices weighing less than 1 lb (325 g). Stainless steel reinforced ball head and 90 degrees tilt allow you to easily transition from portrait to landscape mode. This distinct flexible stand functions as a grip, tripod or wrapping mount.View Deal

Joby Gorillapod 500 Action tripod | was £19.20 | now £14.99

The GorillaPod 500 is optimized for action cameras. Still lightweight and compact, GorillaPod 500 action supports devices up to one pound (500 grams) in weight.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

A quality suitcase is an essential while travelling. Get discounted Samsonite or American Tourister luggage below:

Samsonite Suitcase, 75 cm, 94 Litres, Black | was £415 | now £239.90 | save £175.10

Staying true to the many great stories that are intrinsically woven into Cosmolite’s design DNA, Samsonite has reinvented this Curv classic by including the latest technologies and design aesthetics. Evolved but unchanged, the new Cosmolite has retained its iconic silhouette but is now lighter than before thanks to the use of more elegant and lightweight components. This all comes with an updated fashionable colour pallet that is strengthened by the colour matching components and subtle reference to the elegant fishbone pattern.View Deal

Samsonite Hand Luggage, 55 cm, 36 Litres, Black | was £271 | now £206.90 | save £112.10

Staying true to the many great stories that are intrinsically woven into Cosmolite’s design DNA, Samsonite has reinvented this Curv classic by including the latest technologies and design aesthetics. Evolved but unchanged, the new Cosmolite has retained its iconic silhouette but is now lighter than before thanks to the use of more elegant and lightweight components. This all comes with an updated fashionable colour pallet that is strengthened by the colour matching components and subtle reference to the elegant fishbone pattern.View Deal

Samsonite Termo Young - Upright 82 | was £159.42 | now £82.90 | save £76.52

The Termo Young range adds a fresh and young look to the Samsonite polypropylene category at a great price. Termo Young combines large volume with recessed components for optimum protection during travel.View Deal

Samsonite Termo Young - Spinner 85 | was £192.32 | now £94.90 | save £97.42

The Termo Young range adds a fresh and young look to the Samsonite polypropylene category at a great price. Termo Young combines large volume with recessed components for optimum protection during travel.View Deal

Samsonite Termo Young - Spinner 78 | was £180.55 | now £92.90 | save £87.65

The Termo Young range adds a fresh and young look to the Samsonite polypropylene category at a great price. Termo Young combines large volume with recessed components for optimum protection during travel.View Deal

Samsonite Termo Young - Spinner 85 | was £122.13 | now £94.90 | save £25.47

The Termo Young range adds a fresh and young look to the Samsonite polypropylene category at a great price. Termo Young combines large volume with recessed components for optimum protection during travel.View Deal

Samsonite S'Cure - Spinner 81 | was £150.78 | now £94.90 | save £55.88

With S’Cure Samsonite has succeeded in creating an extremely lightweight and strong three-point locking collection due to the revolutionary material Flowlite. This material enables Samsonite to produce extremely thin polypropylene shells without compromising on strength. Enjoy dreamy sunset and sunrise skylines this summer with our 6 new gorgeous seasonal colours for spring/summer 2018. The harmonising colour gradient pattern on the main lock will certainly brighten up your day!View Deal

Samsonite S'Cure - Spinner 75 | was £146.76 | now £94.90 | save £51.86

With S’Cure Samsonite has succeeded in creating an extremely lightweight and strong three-point locking collection due to the revolutionary material Flowlite. This material enables Samsonite to produce extremely thin polypropylene shells without compromising on strength. Enjoy dreamy sunset and sunrise skylines this summer with our 6 new gorgeous seasonal colours for spring/summer 2018. The harmonising colour gradient pattern on the main lock will certainly brighten up your day!

Samsonite S'Cure - Spinner 69 | was £136.50 | now £89.90 | save £46.60

With S’Cure Samsonite has succeeded in creating an extremely lightweight and strong three-point locking collection due to the revolutionary material Flowlite. This material enables Samsonite to produce extremely thin polypropylene shells without compromising on strength. Enjoy dreamy sunset and sunrise skylines this summer with our 6 new gorgeous seasonal colours for spring/summer 2018. The harmonising colour gradient pattern on the main lock will certainly brighten up your day!View Deal

Samsonite S'Cure - Spinner 55 | was £123.97 | now £82.90 | save £41.07

With S’Cure Samsonite has succeeded in creating an extremely lightweight and strong three-point locking collection due to the revolutionary material Flowlite. This material enables Samsonite to produce extremely thin polypropylene shells without compromising on strength. Enjoy dreamy sunset and sunrise skylines this summer with our 6 new gorgeous seasonal colours for spring/summer 2018. The harmonising colour gradient pattern on the main lock will certainly brighten up your day!

Samsonite S'Cure - Spinner 75 | was £143.50 | now £94.90 | save £48.60

With S’Cure Samsonite has succeeded in creating an extremely lightweight and strong three-point locking collection due to the revolutionary material Flowlite. This material enables Samsonite to produce extremely thin polypropylene shells without compromising on strength. Enjoy dreamy sunset and sunrise skylines this summer with our 6 new gorgeous seasonal colours for spring/summer 2018. The harmonising colour gradient pattern on the main lock will certainly brighten up your day!View Deal

American Tourister - Bon Air - Spinner 75 cm | was £76.30 | now £64.50 | save £11.80

The American Tourister all-time favourite hardside collection Bon Air embraces everything you need in a suitcase: super lightweight, extra tough, plus the optimised volume helps you pack a whole load of stuff. Extra security is offered thanks to the fixed-3-digit TSA Lock and the 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth rolling experience.

The Nintendo Switch is the ultimate games console for travellers. Check out the excellent deal on it below:

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Blue) + £30 eShop Voucher + FIFA 19 | Was £309.98 | Now £279.99

If you don't already own a Nintendo Switch, this might just be the perfect bundle to get up and running. Not only does it include the console, but you'll also get a great game and a £30 e-Shop voucher to go towards more games on the digital store.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day miscellaneous travel deals

From excellent travel pillows, to Bluetooth trackers that stop you losing your luggage, here are some more excellent travel deals:

Trtl Pillow | was £32.78 | now £18.72 | save 43%

The Trtl Travel Pillow helps you sleep when you travel. We’re engineers and we designed it with the help of chiropractors and physiotherapists so it’s really good for your neck. The patented Internal Support is scientifically proven to provide better ergonomic support than one of the standard u-shaped pillows. It packs small and it’s really light weighing less than half a pound (148 grams = 0.33lbs) so it’s really easy to carry when you’re travelling. It also looks like a scarf when you wear it so you feel snug and secure, it’s also more discrete than other pillows.View Deal

Trtl Pillow Plus | was £49.99 | now £39.99 | save 20%

The Trtl Pillow Plus is the premium adjustable, ergonomic and breathable travel pillow. Customise your comfort with the Trtl Pillow Plus. A must have airplane travel accessory that can also be used for car travel, rail travel or for just relaxing at home. Based on the popular scientifically proven neck pillow, the Trtl Pillow, this new travel pillow will give you even more comfort features with the same quality and ergonomic design.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL | £550 | £299 | save £250

Philips Lumea uses an innovative light based technology called Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) to break the cycle of hair regrowth. Gentle pulses of light are applied at the root and, after several treatments, hair is prevented from growing back. This is an amazing deal, and not to be missed.

Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5 | was £610 | now £279.99 | save £335

Silk·expert Pro is Braun’s latest generation IPL. It automatically and continuously adapts to your skin tone to ensure optimal balance between efficacy and safety for visible permanent hair removal. The fast IPL, it’s 2 times faster than previous Silk·expert 5: both lower legs can be treated in less than 5 minutes. It includes a precision head to tackle the smaller areas such as the face, bikini line or underarms.View Deal