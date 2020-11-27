The best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals of the day

Amazon's Fire tablet range are great for all ages and uses, especially with Black Friday deals and discounts

Amazon Fire tablets Black Friday deals 2020
(Image credit: Amazon)

By

It's finally happening: Black Friday deals are upon us, bringing with it huge discounts on basically everything under the sun. As you would expect, though, Amazon is huge on Black Friday and has big discounts on its entire Fire tablet range, with something for everyone.

The Fire tablet range, all of which run Android, come in a variety of sizes. The Fire 7, with a 7-inch display, sits at the bottom of the range and is also the cheapest; Fire 8, which has a Kids edition with sturdier casing, sits in the middle of the range; and the Fire 10 at the top, competing with Samsung and Apple's lower-end tablets.

None of the Fire tablets are going to replace your laptop but that isn't their goal: for reading, watching, chatting, and aimlessly scrolling, they're absolutely perfect. And Amazon has thought through the Kids editions, giving parents controls over screen time, bulky cases to avoid accidents, and loads of kid-focused apps.

All in all, Amazon has done a great job with the Fire tablet range – made even greater by the deep Black Friday discounts on offer.

The best deals for Amazon Fire tablets

The best deals for Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets

Other fantastic Amazon Black Friday deals

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.