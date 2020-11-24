The best Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Black Friday deals

The Amazon Echo Fire HD 8 Plus is a superb tablet, and especially at these Black Friday deal prices

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Black Friday deals
Black Friday 2020 deals are finally here, bringing with them huge discounts on basically everything ever, from gadgets to fitness to fashion to games. One set of devices that have been given especially big discounts are Amazon's Fire HD 8 Plus tablets.

If you're unfamiliar, Amazon's Fire tablet line-up are cheap and cheerful Android tablets that offer most of the things you'll get from mid- to high-end tablets but for a very, very reasonable price. If you only care about streaming, reading, surfing, scrolling, and so on, you can't really go wrong.

As the name suggests, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is the more high-end version of the HD 8 lineup, with up to 64GB internal storage, a crisper display, and a few other neat features besides, like 12 hours of battery life and wireless charging. 

With Black Friday now upon us, there's never been a better time to grab a deal.

Want something else? We've tracking the prices on all of Amazon's best devices, such as the Echo Show, Fire HD 10, Amazon Fire TV Stick and much more, besides. Today's best Black Friday prices can be viewed below:

