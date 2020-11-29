The best Amazon Fire HD 8 Cyber Monday deals

Following the epic two-day Amazon Prime Day sale, the expectations for Cyber Monday deals in 2020 are extremely high – and thankfully the super sale is already delivering the goods, with Amazon offering bucket-loads of cash off its Fire HD 8 tablet range, some of the best cheap Android tablets going.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the more high-end tablets from the commerce giant, offering features you'd be more likely to find in Samsung and Apple tablets than devices that can be picked up for less than £100 on a good day. To start, there's 12 hours of battery life, USB C, access to millions of apps, shows, and games, and up to 32GB on-board storage.
Basically: don't let the budget price fool you. This is a serious tablet and should be a serious contender for anyone that wants a tablet but doesn't want to splash iPad-levels of money. If you're happy surfing, watching, browsing, and scrolling, the Fire HD 8 is worth a serious look.
Let's jump into the Cyber Monday deals...
Fancy a different Amazon tablet, or want to partner the Fire HD 8 with another quality Amazon device? Then be sure to scope out the very best Cyber Monday prices below:
