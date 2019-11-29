The best Amazon Echo Show 5 Black Friday deals

As the little brother of the second generation Amazon Echo Show, the Echo Show 5 is cheaper, smaller, and still offers all of Alexa’s AI assistance with the addition of a video display. Now you can get hold of it at an even cheaper price with these amazing Amazon Show 5 Black Friday deals.

With the second generation Amazon Echo Show retailing at over £200, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great alternative for those that don’t want to break the bank. Even when it was first released, the Amazon Echo Show 5 was retailing at under £100, meaning you can now get hold of a video smart device for way under half the price of the second generation Amazon Echo Show model.

Featuring a 5.5 inch screen and a 960 x 480 resolution, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is perfectly capable of displaying your photos, how-to videos, and even YouTube videos. While some people may find the video quality to be too low to enjoy their favourite TV series, bear in mind that the Show 5 is designed to assist, rather than be an entertainment device.

Amazon is very good at designing its smart devices so that integrate perfectly into the home — and the Amazon Echo Show 5 is no different. Featuring a compact and fairly minimal front design, and a smart, grey meshed back, it’ll sit perfectly well on the kitchen counter, lounge cabinet, or bedside table.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the cheapest ways to get an Amazon assistant into your home, so why not take full advantage of these Amazon Echo Show 5 Black Friday deals?

