The best Amazon Echo Glow Black Friday deals of the day

Amazon has made a great smart light for kids, even better with Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Glow Black Friday deals 2020
(Image credit: Amazon)

By

Amazon makes about a million different devices at this point and it can often be hard to keep up. Luckily, Amazon also discounts them all around Black Friday, meaning the more obscure become very good value for money. A good example: Amazon's Glow smart lamp, aimed at kids.

Amazon Glow works exactly how you would expect: a lovely soft light that can change colour and can be controlled by Alexa when paired with a compatible device, like the Echo Dot. It's part of Amazon's Certified for Humans program, meaning it's completely plug-and-play with no confusing settings or hoops to jump through.

When you've connected an Alexa-enabled device, the Glow can do a few cool things, like setting a light-based time that counts down using rainbow colours, a nice visual way for kids to see time passing. Alexa can control the lights and even has a dance party mode, swapping out a single colour for multiple different ones. It's pretty fun.

If you plan on using Alexa, you'll need an Echo device, like the Echo Dot. 

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.