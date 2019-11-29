It's Black Friday, which means there are thousands of discounts to be had on products old and new. Let us introduce you to Echo Buds, the brand new wireless earbuds from Amazon.

They offer immersive sound, active noise reduction and come with Alexa. Find out more below.

Sadly for US readers the Ear Buds currently only ship to the UK and Ireland, so why not check out the best Black Friday Bluetooth headphone deals or the best Bose deals for Black Friday?

Set to rival the Apple AirPods, the Echo Buds from Amazon are true wireless, Bluetooth headphones with a nifty set of features. The speakers deliver immersive, crisp audio thanks to the sealed in-ear design and Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology. There are three sizes of ear tips to ensure you get a truly comfortable and secure fit.

If you do need to tune into your surroundings while on the go you can pause your music with a tap to engage in conversation, or the built-in sensors pause playback when earbuds are removed.

Alexa comes ready to assist, whether that's playing your music, an audio book, making a phone call or checking your calendar.

If you're looking for wireless earbuds to use for workouts, you won't want to miss this Black Friday deal. As well as being able to control music totally hands free and use Alexa to get assisted workouts, the earbuds are sweat resistant, too.

Last but not least, does the battery impress? Well, you can get up to two hours of listening from just five minutes of charging, and up to 5 hours of continual playback from a full charge.

Sound good? Why not pre-order the Echo Buds on this Black Friday deal?

The best Amazon Echo Buds Black Friday deals

Looking for more of the best Amazon Echo deals for Black Friday 2019?

