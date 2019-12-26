The best Amazon Boxing Day sale deals 2019

The Amazon Boxing Day sale is now on and the Amazon Boxing Day sale page is live and packed with Boxing Day specials, exclusive offers and coupons on a range of products.

The Amazon Boxing Day sale runs from Thursday 26 December until Tuesday 31 December. So right now you can get discounts on thousands of items in departments such as electronics, health & beauty, sports & outdoors and much more.

The deals include a Phillips 43-inch TV for £389, saving £160, and the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine, Black finish by Magimix for £78.99, saving over £20.

Other deals can also be found across Amazon devices with the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet available for £69.99, the Fire 7 tablet for £34.99, and Fire TV Stick 4K for £39.99, and there will be lightning deals every day – products available at a discount in limited quantities for a short period of time.

JVC Fire TV Edition 40-inch' Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was £329 | Now £249 at Amazon

It's time to upgrade your viewing experience for 2020 and the 40-inch JVC Fire TV Edition can certainly help you with that – now almost a quarter off at Amazon. You get that lovely 4K HDR picture experience, plus all the Fire TV and Alexa functionality built right in, no dongles required.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB smartphone | Was £799 | Now £699 at Amazon

Maybe it's time for a new phone? If it is, you can't do much better than the Samsung Galaxy S10, with the 128GB model now available with a discount of £100 in the Amazon Boxing Day sales. A superb screen, lightning-fast internals, slick software and excellent camera performance make this a very strong all-round package.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black 4K action camera | Was £379.99 | Now £319 at Amazon

Capture some stunning, stabilised 4K video footage courtesy of the Hero 8 Black, the most powerful camera that GoPro has ever put out, and now at a very reasonable price. It's waterproof to 10 metres (33 feet) and it works with a stack of GoPro accessories.View Deal

Apple iPhone X 64GB smartphone | Was £899 | Now £599 at Amazon

The iPhone X is one of the most iconic smartphones of recent years, and it's getting a big £300 price reduction in honour of the Boxing Day sales at Amazon. It runs the latest iOS 13 software, takes amazing photos, and will serve you well for quite a few years to come.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch | Was £169.99 | Now £124.99 at Amazon

Running watches don't come much better than the Garmin Forerunner 45, and you can currently claim £45 off one of these beauties at Amazon if you act fast. It measures your heart rate, it tracks your position via GPS without the aid of a phone, and provides all the stats you could want from your smartwatch.View Deal

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU 32-inch smart TV | Was £349 | Now £199 at Amazon

There's 43 percent off this excellent 32-inch Sony Bravia TV in the Boxing Day sales at Amazon at the moment – you don't get a 4K picture but you do get a very fine display, plus all of the smart TV features and apps you could possibly want on top. It comes with Freeview built in.View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner | Was £359.99 | Now £174.99 at Amazon

If keeping the house spick and span is high up on your list of priorities for 2020 then the Shark Cordless Stick can help you reach those goals. Amazon has slashed the price of this particular IF200UK for more than half, so you can enjoy the freedom of a wireless vacuum without paying over the odds.View Deal

Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage coffee machine | Was £449.99 | Now £249 at Amazon

This excellent coffee-making machine has had its price cut by more than £200 in the Boxing Day sales, which means you can produce espressos, cappuccinos, latte macchiatos and more with the minimum of fuss. This model takes just three minutes to warm up.View Deal

Philips Series 9000 Wet and Dry S9711/31 electric shaver | Was £450 | Now £159.99 at Amazon

Undoubtedly one of the biggest price drops we've seen in the Amazon Boxing Day sales – a huge £290.01 or 64 percent off the price of this Philips Series 9000 electric shaver. It comes with the SmartClean Plus System and a beard trimmer, as well as offering a very close shave, wet or dry.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was £79.99 | Now £49.99 at Amazon

The smallest and cheapest Echo you can get with a screen, the Echo Show 5 gives you all the power of Alexa at your command, plus some very handy visuals as well. Don't delay on this excellent price reduction and give your smart home an upgrade in time for 2020.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 | Was £529 | Now £509 at Amazon

It's not often Apple gear gets discounted, and even less so when it comes to the latest products – so take advantage of this £20 drop in price on the new Apple Watch Series 5 while you can. It's not much but it's something, and this is just about the best smartwatch around right now.View Deal

