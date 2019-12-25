The best Amazon Boxing Day sale deals 2019

Amazon hasn't officially announced its Boxing Day sale but we know it's going to happen. That's because the Amazon Boxing Day sale page is live and while it doesn't yet have any specific deals on it, it does say "come back on Boxing Day later this year for deals from across the store." It also promises "Boxing Day specials, exclusive offers and coupons on a range of products."

So that means that on 26 December 2019 you'll be able to get discounts on thousands of items in departments such as electronics, health & beauty, sports & outdoors and much more.

If you don't want to wait for the Amazon Boxing Day sale, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon is running a Last Minute Christmas Deals sale up until Monday 23 December.

Shop the Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals sale now. Ends at midnight on Monday 23 December.

Shop the Amazon Boxing Day Sale (when it starts!)

Our prediction is that when the Last Minute Christmas Deals promotion ends, you'll then be able to get a few more deals in Amazon's Daily Deals section but you'll have to wait a few days for the big Amazon Boxing Day sale to start. We expect that sale to run for just 24 hours (or 36 at most), so if you want to get a Boxing Day deal you'll need to be quick.

That timescale is in line with the Amazon 2018 Boxing Day sale which ran for 24 hours last year. During the sale, new deals became available as often as every five minutes and there were also a bunch of 'Lightning Deals' where products were discounted for a limited time period. We expect the Amazon Boxing Day 2019 sale to follow a similar pattern.

When is the Amazon Boxing Day sale?

Our prediction: the Amazon Boxing Day sale will run from 00:01 to 23:59 on 26 December 2019.

That's exactly in line with Amazon's 2018 Boxing Day sale which ran from 00:01 to 23:59 on 26 December 2018.

It's also possible that this year the Amazon Boxing Day sale will start earlier than Boxing Day as some retailers will be starting their Boxing Day / January sales on Christmas Day. Argos is one such example. So we might see the Amazon Boxing Day sale start on Christmas day, perhaps at midday, making it a 36-hour rather than a 24-hour event.

Another (very slim) possibility is that the Amazon Boxing Day sale runs for a whole week, right up to midnight on 1 January 2020. There are a couple of pages on Amazon.co.uk that provide that hint. The browser tab title for this page is "Amazon.co.uk: Boxing Day Deals Week: Shoes & Bags" while this page is called "Boxing Day Deals Week in Garden & Outdoors". That said, those pages were created back in 2016 and haven't been updated since, so the likelihood of a seven-day Amazon Boxing Day sale this year is slim to unlikely, we think.

Top five Amazon deals live now

The best Amazon Boxing Day sale deals

We don't yet have any official word on what the best Amazon Boxing Day sale deals will be but looking back to 2018 gives us a bit of a clue.

Last year, 4K TVs got some big discounts and we saw lots of price drops on 4K TVs over Black Friday. So if you're in the market for a big screen 4K TV, keep an eye on the sale as there are likely to be some tasty price cuts on TVs of 50" from the likes of LG, Sony and others. Black Friday also showed us that Amazon is prepared to slash the price of 2019 TV models, so keep an eye out for those newer sets this Boxing Day.

In particular, top deals live on Boxing Day 2018 included the Sony 49-Inch 4K TV for £444.00 (was £599.00), EVE UK King Mattress for £449.99 (was £631.10) and Philips Sonicase AirFloss for £49.99 (was £74.99).

Other items that saw some big discounts were Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish (Ocean), Sony 49 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, Tefal Ingenio Expertise Cookware Set and Philips Laser Guided Beard and Stubble Trimmer.

Amazon also likes to discount its own devices during sale periods. Boxing Day 2018 saw it discounting its Amazon Fire Tablet range: the Fire HD 8 from £59.99 (was £79.99) and Fire HD 10 from £109.99 (was £149.99). Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet sold for £79.99 (was £99.99), Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for £99.99 (was £129.99) and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet for £159.99 (was £199.99). We'd expect similar Amazon device discounts to return again. It won't just be the tablets, though: we expect Echo speakers such as the Echo Dot With Clock to get a price cut as well as Kindle e-readers and Ring Video Doorbells. The best Amazon Echo deals are listed below.

More Boxing Day sales to expect

Of course, Amazon isn't the only retailer to hold a Boxing Day sale. Below are the sales and reductions that we are predicting for Boxing Day 2019 based on what happened last year. Click the links to be taken direct to each retailer.