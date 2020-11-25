The best 3 Currys Black Friday soundbar deals

With winter still ahead of us, lots of people are browsing the best Black Friday deals for excellent offers on the best soundbars, bringing you a big home cinema upgrade without the expense of a new telly. The good news is there are great soundbar offers of various sizes and budgets among the best Currys Black Friday deals.

You can take a look at everything Currys is offering right now in the link above, but we've also picked out three of our favourites from the current offers below, including one simple and cheap model, one bargain Dolby Atmos option with convincing 3D effects, and one ultra-elite setup that's HALF PRICE!

The great thing about soundbars as an upgrade is that they don't require placing half a dozen boxes around the room along with elaborate wiring. You just plug them into the TV and you're away – and almost all these days connect over a single simple HDMI cable, meaning they're controlled using the TV's remote, too. Nice and easy, yet a huge sound quality upgrade over what's TVs offer.

Today's best deal! LG SN11RG 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar system | Now £749 | Was £1499 | Save 50% at Currys

If you want a Dolby Atmos with real surround sound and height that's still easy to set up, this is one of the deals of the year – we gave it five stars in our LG SN11RG review! It's a four-box system – the (large) soundbar plugs into your TV, and communicates wirelessly with two rear speakers plus the subwoofer. Both the soundbar and the two rear speakers have upfiring drivers, to create a true 'dome of sound' Atmos effect.View Deal

Sony HT-G700 Wireless Soundbar | Was £449 | Now £299 | Save £150 at Currys

As we said in our Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar review, this was already a great value soundbar at its RRP. The inclusion of a wireless subwoofer is a brilliant bonus and the thoughtful addition of two HDMI ports is as much appreciated as the exceptional precision audio. Easy setup and 4K HDMI pass through too make this an excellent Black Friday deal. View Deal

Sony HT-S350 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar | Was £279 | Now £159 | Save £120

This is the perfect upgrade for a budget or mid-range TV – give yourself the gift of richer, deeper sound for a great price! You've got a stereo speaker bar and wireless subwoofer combo (totalling 320W of power, fact fans), and you can connect over optical or HDMI-ARC. It's not aiming to try for virtual surround or anything – just more dynamic audio with clearer speech and cinematic bass.View Deal

